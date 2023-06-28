Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,546,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,312,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

