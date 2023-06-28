Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FOM traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,615. The firm has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.32.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foran Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.