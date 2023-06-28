Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FHTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,475. The company has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 545.45% and a negative return on equity of 947.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.