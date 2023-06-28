Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $42.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Fiverr International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FVRR opened at $25.63 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $962.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

