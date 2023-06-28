First United Bank & Trust Sells 118 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.80. 277,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,067. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.13 and a 200-day moving average of $239.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.