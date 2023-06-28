First United Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND remained flat at $72.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,930. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.