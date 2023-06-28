First United Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.62. 136,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,283. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $472.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

