First United Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

