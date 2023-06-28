First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.04. 1,255,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock worth $161,547,516. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

