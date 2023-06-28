First United Bank & Trust Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 309,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,006. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

