First Trust Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

