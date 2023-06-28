First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7396 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RFEM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 102,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

