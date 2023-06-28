First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,199. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

