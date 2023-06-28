First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1594 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCLN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,097. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 191,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.