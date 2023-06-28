First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. 166,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,536. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,765,000 after buying an additional 143,892 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after buying an additional 555,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

