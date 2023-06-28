First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

