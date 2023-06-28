First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,740. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

