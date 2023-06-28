First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1326 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. 32,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,823. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $982.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

