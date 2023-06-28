First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5,273.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.