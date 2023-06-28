First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 32,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.