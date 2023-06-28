First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

FTGS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

