First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 3,119.4% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 75,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,765. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

