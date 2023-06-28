First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $265,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 770,711 shares of company stock worth $161,547,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $210.03. 875,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,917. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

