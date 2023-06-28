First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 278,650 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 399,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. 210,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,485. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

