First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

