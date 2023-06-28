First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 12,020 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,771. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.