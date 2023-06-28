First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $217,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 7,139,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,142,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.