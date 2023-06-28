First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,057 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 1,327,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,865,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock remained flat at $66.95 during trading on Wednesday. 863,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

