First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,939 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.87. 667,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

