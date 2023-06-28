First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.91. 88,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,259. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $522.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

