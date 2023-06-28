First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.