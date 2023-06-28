First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $289.68. 361,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

