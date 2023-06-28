First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 237,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,224. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

