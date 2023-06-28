First Hawaiian Bank Has $15.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.14. 9,155,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,795,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

