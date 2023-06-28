First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.