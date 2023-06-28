First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 930 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $856.47. 624,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $728.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

