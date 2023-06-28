Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 950 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.83.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

