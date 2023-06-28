Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.