Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases Shares of 53,026 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,528,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,347,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

