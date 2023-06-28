Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

