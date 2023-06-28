Financial Insights Inc. Has $225,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDC stock opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

