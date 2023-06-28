Financial Guidance Group Inc. Trims Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Bentley Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,042,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.