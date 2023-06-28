Financial Guidance Group Inc. Acquires 11,549 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

