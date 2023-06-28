Financial Comparison: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crawford & Company and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

48.3% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crawford & Company and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -7.37% 5.09% 1.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $980.72 million 2.97 -$41.77 million ($1.37) -18.22

Crawford & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats Crawford & Company on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Rating)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances. The International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities; and field investigation and the evaluation and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims. The Broadspire segment offers claims management services, including workers' compensation, liability, property, accident & health, and disability claims management; accident & health claims programs; disability and leave management services, as well as legal services, risk management information, and consultative analytical services. This segment also provides medical management services; administration services; medical bill review services; and physician review services, as well as claims and risk management services and technology solutions; desktop claim adjusting and evaluation of claims; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review, medical case management and vocational rehabilitation; and risk management information services. The Platform Solutions segment offers insurance through service lines, such as Contractor Connection and Networks, including losses caused by natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, and chemical releases. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BRP Group

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement; and operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

