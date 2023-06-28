Filecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98.04 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $98.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00013078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,296,511 coins and its circulating supply is 432,768,280 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

