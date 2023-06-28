Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.41

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $19.42. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 97,065 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $487.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.48.
Fidus Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.86%.
Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
