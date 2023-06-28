Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $506.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

