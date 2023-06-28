Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

