Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Shares of TSLA opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $180.19. The firm has a market cap of $793.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

