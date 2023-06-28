Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQGet Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.