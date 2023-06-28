Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

